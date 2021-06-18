Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Increases By 19.0%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.