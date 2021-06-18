Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Drops By 14.3%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 177,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,084. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

