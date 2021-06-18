Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Decreases By 14.2%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 39,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

