Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Decreases By 14.2%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 39,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
