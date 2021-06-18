Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declines By 13.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 28,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890,680. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

