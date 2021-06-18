Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Decreases By 12.7%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $74,368,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.