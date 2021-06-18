Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Declines By 14.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

XAUMF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. Goldmoney has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

