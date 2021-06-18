Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Drops By 13.9%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSIT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 248,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,739. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 482.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 254,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

