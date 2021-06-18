Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Decreases By 12.5%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IEC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

