Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Expands By 20.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $105.95. 1,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

