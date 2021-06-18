Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Grows By 18.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 561,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,393. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.