Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Decreases By 14.3%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 42,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,720. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.