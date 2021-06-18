Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases By 19.0%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. 3,106,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.