Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Declines By 14.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,723.0 days.

OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $$84.75 during trading on Friday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

