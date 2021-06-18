Short Interest in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Decreases By 14.3%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

