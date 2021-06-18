Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Increases By 18.7%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 498,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

