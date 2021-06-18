Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Grows By 18.8%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 704,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,408 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,832,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 153,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 351,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

