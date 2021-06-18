Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Decreases By 12.9%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

