Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Declines By 13.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.