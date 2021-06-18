Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 13.3%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.43. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,347. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

