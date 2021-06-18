Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Grows By 17.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 319,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,441. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

