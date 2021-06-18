Short Interest in Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Drops By 12.5%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS SODI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16. Solitron Devices has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.