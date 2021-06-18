Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Drops By 14.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.