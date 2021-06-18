Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 14.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 9,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 6,092,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,525. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

