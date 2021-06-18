Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Expands By 21.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 5,687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,483.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

