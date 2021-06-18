Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Decreases By 12.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

