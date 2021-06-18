Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on VER shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,022. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $32,533,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

