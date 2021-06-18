Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Drops By 14.7%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,930,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 54,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

