Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Drops By 14.7%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,930,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 54,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
