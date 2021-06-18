Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Decreases By 14.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of WIW stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.