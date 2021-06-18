Short Interest in Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Rises By 18.4%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,188,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 1,847,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEBEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

