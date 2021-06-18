Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Drops By 13.5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 759,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

