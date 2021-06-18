Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 11,529,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,150. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.