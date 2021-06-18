Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.44

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.44 and traded as high as C$16.22. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 150,840 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.44.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,754.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

