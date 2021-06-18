Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

