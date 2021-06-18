Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SBNY opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.04.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

