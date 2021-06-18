Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NYSE SIG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

