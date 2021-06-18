Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
See Also: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.