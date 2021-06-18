Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

