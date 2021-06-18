Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.76% of Silicon Laboratories worth $111,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,705. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.70. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

