Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $173,717.18 and $8.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,864,845 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

