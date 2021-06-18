SIRIN LABS Token Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $5.33 million and $131,587.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SRN is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

