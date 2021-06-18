Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,058 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,737.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

