Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $30.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,403.88. 47,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

