Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 4,153 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 134,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

