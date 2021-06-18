Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $26.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,500.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

