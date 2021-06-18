Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $110.78. 123,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.