Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 353,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

