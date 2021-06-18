Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $24.18 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

