Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $46.10 Million Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 10.69% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $46,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,743. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

