Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.90. 189,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

