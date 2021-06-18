Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 30,145 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $4,411,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

