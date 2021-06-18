Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. 472,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $939.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.37.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.