Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. 472,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $939.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

